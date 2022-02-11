 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $549,900

RIVERBEND DISTRICT! You will love this location! Bright, open floor plan! Family room with gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen has gorgeous Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Separate Office & Dining Room and Hardwood Flooring throughout the Main Level and DOGGY bath room . Upstairs offers 3 Bedrooms, a huge Bonus Room NTC & Laundry Room. Master Suite w/ Luxe Bath features Dual Vanities & Shower. Fantastic Private Lot with Chicken Coop.

