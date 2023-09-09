Absolutely stunning three-bedroom three-bath home in active adult community! This home is move-in ready with beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded full-extension soft close cabinets, granite countertops, massive island and upgraded appliance package. Crown molding, chair railing, high ceilings with open design makes for a great floor plan. Primary bedroom with bath boasts upgraded glass-door walk-in shower with bench and upgraded vanities. Additional loft/third bedroom on upper level great for guests or study. Attached 2-car garage and paver patio of rear of house. All this sought-after Celebrate Virginia adult community rich with amenities including clubhouse, pool & tennis courts. Bring your pickiest buyers they wont be disappointed! See 3D virtual tour!