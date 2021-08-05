3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $559,900

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers main level living for your family. The open Kitchen and family room space provide a perfect space to entertain. The master suite features two walk in closets, dual vanities and a step in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath and are sized right for a growing family or guests. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.