3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $565,000

Shows like a model and ready for new owners! This stunning home is what you've been waiting for with the extra storage you need. Enter into this home and you will first admire the wood floors and notice the open floor plan with coiffered ceiling down the hall. Immediately to the left is the guest bedroom with full bathroom. Continue down the hall and on the left is the "Flex space" that is currently being used as an office. The double french doors leading into this room helps bring natural light into the hall. The open kitchen,-living room-dining room-sunroom area is exquisite with a high end kitchen featuring granite counter tops, dark cabinets, gas range, eat-in area and tons of pre-space. The Living room is open to the kitchen and features beautiful windows and ample wall space for your entertainment needs. The built in speakers will convey. The primary bedroom wing features the primary bedroom, full bathroom with shower, double sink vanity and walk-in closets. The laundry is located on the main level as well. The lower level is open and inviting featuring a LARGE rec-room (pool table and light above do not convey) with walk-out access to the back yard. The third bedroom is located on this level along side a full bath with tub/shower combo. There are 2 storage rooms on this level as well. Neighborhood amenities are too many to list, but the outdoor pool will be opening soon, the indoor lap pool is open year round, the fitness center is fabulous and gather information on all the clubs and activities the neighborhood has to offer. Age 55+.