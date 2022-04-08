 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $574,990

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $574,990

Gorgeous kitchen with center island and dining area. Spacious great room with optional fireplace available. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and en-suite spa bath. Optional owners suite extension for additional living space. Optional home office in lieu of the living room. 2-car garage for additional storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert