3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $584,900

The Chesapeake floor plan by Atlantic Builders TO BE BUILT New Construction. Bearington is a new home community just off of Rte. 3 and River Road, offering 2+ acre beautiful wooded homesites! The Chesapeake is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offering main level living for your family. The open kitchen and family room provide a perfect space to entertain. The master suite features two walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a walk-in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath and are sized right for a growing family or guests. With options including extensions to the family room, a morning room, a sitting room or finished basement, this home can accommodate most any living situation. There is even an optional second floor with a studio space, bedroom, and full bath. This home starts at 1912 sq. ft. Photos of model home may show options not included in the base pricing.