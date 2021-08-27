3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $594,900

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers main level living in an updated design. The light filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living or entertaining. The master suite features dual walk in closets and a luxury bath with an over sized walk in shower. There is a generous space for an optional garden tub as well. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.