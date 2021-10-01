This is a to be built home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers main level living in an updated design. The light-filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living or entertaining. The master suite features dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath with an oversized walk-in shower. There is a generous space for an optional garden tub as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $609,900
