3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $622,900

Now open with last remaining homesites. Call now or joing our A-List to schedule a tour. Model is off-site. This is a to be built home. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers main level living in an updated design. The light-filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living or entertaining. The master suite features dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath with an oversized walk-in shower. There is a generous space for an optional garden tub as well. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.

