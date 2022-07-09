Last Opportunity in Hunters Meadow! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers main level living for your family. The open Kitchen and family room space provide a perfect space to entertain. The master suite features two walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a step-in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath and are sized right for a growing family or guests. This community is managed from our Liberty Hall Estates Model located at 102 Coffman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $645,900
