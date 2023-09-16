Ruffins Reserve is in a prime Fredericksburg location off of Rt. 17 in the New Post neighborhood with close proximity to I-95, Rt. 1 and Rt. 3. The shopping and restaurants of Cosner's Corner are only minutes away as are the Spotsylvania Sportsplex & Soccer Training Center, Field House, Lee's Hill Golf Club, and public boat access to the Rappahannock River. The bottom line? This community is near everything you need from shopping and dining to recreational activities and outdoor adventures! With 1/3-1/2 acre homesites, Atlantic Builders will offer some of our most popular home designs at Ruffins Reserve that include innovative main level living and desirable 2-story homes with 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths, 2 car garages, and plenty of opportunities to add extra space on the lower level.
3 Bedroom Home in FREDERICKSBURG - $649,900
