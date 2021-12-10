3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $650,000

Exquisite home in every way. This circa 1881 Madam located in the Rising Sun neighborhood of Downtown Fredericksburg with immediate access to all the city has to offer just steps away. 1309 has a stylish panache all its own, is self-contained, has the highest quality in all its attributes and an interesting and long history. This 2244sq ft living space has been lovingly cared for and improved by its current owner. Attached on one side only, enter into the foyer from the brick walkway to be greeted by beautiful original heart of pine flooring. To the left is the parlor or living room which is centered by one of the four fireplaces, flanked by built in bookshelves at either side. This room is flooded with afternoon sunlight. This elegant room opens up to the formal dining room which has gracious proportions and a few hidden secrets which you will learn upon visiting. Fireplace centering the room again flanked on either side by built in display cabinets. At every turn elegance abounds. Off the dining room is a beautifully updated and modern kitchen and it is gorgeous. Newer Stainless appliances and fixtures, floor to ceiling cabinets, deep sink with garden views, plantation shutters, and a walk-in pantry. All bathrooms have been renovated with a new luxurious soaker tub on the upper level. Off the Kitchen is the sunroom or living room which has vaulted ceilings and a high quality sliding glass doors opening up to the very low maintenance hardscaped yard. It is a very handsome yard with a large slate patio, brick knee wall with seating, built in lavender pit or fire pit, Alley way parking access on site. Deep fully fenced yard with side and back gates. On the lower level is a finished artist studio/recreation room, Off of that is a large 300 sqft storage room with exterior access which holds the new HVAC system. This home has it all. Everything is updated and in excellent condition. This one hits just about all the checkmarks! Simply Perfect! Someone else has done all the work, Nothing to do but Move in!