3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $652,900

A man who took part in killing a Spotsylvania County teenager in 2019 after mistaking him for someone else was ordered Monday to serve more th…
A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with second-degree murder in the weekend shooting death of his roommate, who he says he mistook for…
For 31 years, I’ve asked readers to nominate the homes they believe have the best “Grand Holiday Displays.” I then go out to make sure they ar…
Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a Spotsylvania County house fire, authorities said.
The updated U.S. census is forcing Spotsylvania County to redraw district lines by spring.
The 2007 Chevrolet Equinox ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Allison Bragg, her husband William Gardner and dozens of their friends spent months creating a Christmas village in their Spotsylvania County …
An involuntary manslaughter charge in Stafford County went away Monday after a judge ruled the evidence was not sufficient to send the case to…
Early Friday evening, Culpeper police asked area lawmen to be on the lookout for Jeremy A. Yates, 21, who had mental-health issues.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.