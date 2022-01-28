3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $657,900

Ask about our Someday Today Kitchen Promotion! This new main level design offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and plenty of living space for your family. The kitchen opens to the family room and casual dining area and is connected via a butlers pantry to the formal dining/den space. The master suite features two walk-in closets, elevated-height vanity, and a step-in seated shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious and share a full bath. With options including front porch, screened-in deck, or finished basement, this home can accommodate families of all sizes and any living situation. This home starts at 2,419 sq. ft.