Ask about our Someday Kitchen Promotion! The Bridgewater by Atlantic Builders - TO BE BUILT New Construction. The Bridgewater is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offering main level living with modern design. The light-filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living as well as entertaining. The master suite features dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath with an oversized walk-in shower. The two secondary bedrooms are separated by a shared bath. On the main level, the study is perfectly located as a home office or can be changed to an optional fourth bedroom and full bath, and there is a separate formal dining room. Additional options are available to extend square footage on the main level and in the basement. Photos may show options not included in the base pricing.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $679,900
