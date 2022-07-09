3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $697,900

Final Opportunity in Hunters Meadow The Bridgewater is Stafford County's most popular one-level home with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a many expansion opportunities. The light-filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living or entertaining. The owner's suite features dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath with an oversized walk-in shower. There is a generous space for an optional garden tub as well. This community is managed from our Liberty Hall Estates Model located at 102 Coffman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.