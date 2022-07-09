 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $697,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $697,900

Final Opportunity in Hunters Meadow The Bridgewater is Stafford County's most popular one-level home with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a many expansion opportunities. The light-filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living or entertaining. The owner's suite features dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath with an oversized walk-in shower. There is a generous space for an optional garden tub as well. This community is managed from our Liberty Hall Estates Model located at 102 Coffman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert