3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $724,200

Final Opportunity in Hunters Meadow This new main level design offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and plenty of living space for your family. The kitchen opens to the family room and casual dining area and is connected via a butlers pantry to the formal dining/den space. The owner's suite features two walk-in closets, elevated-height vanity, and a step-in seated shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious and share a full bath. With options including front porch, screened-in deck, or finished basement, this home can accommodate families of all sizes and any living situation. This home starts at 2,419 sq. ft. This community is managed from our Liberty Hall Estates Model located at 102 Coffman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.