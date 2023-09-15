It's the GRAND OPENING!! Truslow Ridge shows with 1.5 acre homesites and falls within the Colonial Forge High School District and is within a 5-minute drive to Rt. 17 and within 7 minutes to I95 as well as major shopping and restaurants. Trees back to each home and provide plenty of privacy to its homeowners. Fiber optic internet is also available in the community. 2 car side load garages and upgraded front looks to our floor plans are included in the community as well. 22 Miles from Quantico 48 Miles to the Pentagon 56 Miles to Richmond 6.5 Miles to Mary Washington Hospital
3 Bedroom Home in FREDERICKSBURG - $729,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Spotsylvania students who wish to go by a nickname not commonly associated with the name on their official record must submit a form signed by…
The Washington Post reported that it had viewed videos in which Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner, urged viewers to pay the couple with "ti…
Much of Monday's Spotsylvania School Board meeting was taken up by a closed session that lasted for over three hours.
Weekend estate sale at Stafford County home features the thousands of items collected by the late librarian Barbara Kincaid.
A Spotsylvania man who showed up at a Walmart parking lot in Stafford County earlier this year for what he thought was a sexual tryst with a 1…