Estates Drive is a 4-acre wooded homesite! By appointment only; closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Model offsite. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers main level living in an updated design. The light-filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living or entertaining. The master suite features a walk-in closet and a luxury bath with an oversized walk-in shower. There is a generous space for an optional garden tub as well. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are separated by a shared bath. On the main level, the Study is perfectly located as a home office or can be changed to an optional 4th Bedroom and Full Bath. There are options for a Cathedral Ceiling, Morning Room, Screened Porch, and Fireplace in the Great Room. Basement finishing options include a finished lower level recreation room, full bath, den, or hobby room. Home comes included with our Arts and Crafts exterior along with a 2- car side entry garage with 2- and 3-car detached options.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $799,900
