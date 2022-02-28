3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $890,000

Welcome to 1025 Winchester Street. Goodbye landscaping and exterior maintenance...This beautiful END UNIT brownstone located in the heart of downtown has finally arrived with your name on it. Three bedrooms, ALL ensuite. Yes, the all-coveted and hard to find END UNIT that has a total of 11 ADDITONAL WINDOWS all of which have been recently profesionally cleaned, An abundance of natural light and no neighbors on one side. These elegant and luxurious townhomes are located within the small courtyard community of Amelia square, steps away from the farmers market and the ABC store. What more do you need! Beautifully built by Simple homes and has all the details and luxuries that you desire. It is the perfect size and comes with a 2-car attached garage with customized built-in storage cabinet. Nothing ordinary here. Tall coiffured ceiling, plantation shutters throughout, tankless hot water heating, Rare covered patio with ceiling fan, and a natural gas hook up for the grill, making it an all year around space. Only one other unit like this. Gorgeous Kitchen with High end appliances, white 42-inch kitchen cabinets, walk in pantry, built in bookcases and storage surrounding the gas fireplace. Julliet balconies, natural gas heating (and cooking) with a built-in humidifier. ELEVATOR with elegant wood paneling servicing all floors so no matter what life throws at you, you will not ever need to move. Added Spray foam insulation between all walls provides maximum sound proofing and energy efficiency. This almost no maintenance all brick home will permit you to simply turn the key, travel and live your best life knowing that you have luxury to come home to, all located in the nicest town in Virginia.