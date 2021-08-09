GREAT LOCATION! FAUQUIER COUNTY! 5 ACRES on the corner of Hwy 17 and Goldvein Road with drive access from both roads. Long term RENTAL and excellent history. FLAT lot mostly cleared and well maintained. Several usable outbuildings for storage or workshops. LARGE 3-bedroom 2-bathroom farmhouse built in 1948. Bright welcoming kitchen with eat in area. Separate living areas for family to enjoy. Partial basement with washer and dryer and workspace. Approximately 17 miles to Fredericksburg VRE and excellent road frontage on Hwy 17 for COMMUTER ACCESS. Recreational opportunities abound close to multiple Wildlife Management Areas for those who may be seeking the best of Virginias hunting and fishing. Don't miss this investment opportunity! Fantastic location and zoned Residential Village District.
3 Bedroom Home in Goldvein - $499,000
