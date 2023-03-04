Oh...this home is a really sweet one! Very well cared for one level rambler featuring on a large, level, one acre lot. The home is serviced by Breezeline for internet. Inside you'll find an open floor plan with a cathedral ceiling covering the living room and kitchen/dining area. You'll love the corner, gas fireplace on chilly evenings! The spacious kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances and white cabinets with laminate flooring. Bedrooms are good sized. The entire home shows well. Other features include a large front porch and rear deck. The attached one car garage features a 20'x8' storage room! No HOA. Great location just 15 minutes from the Base at Dahlgren/MD Bridge or about 25 minutes from downtown FXBG.
3 Bedroom Home in King George - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Spotsylvania woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the county, police said.
A Fredericksburg woman who bashed her former roommate in the head with a softball bat last year pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday.
A Spotsylvania man found dead following a single-vehicle crash early Monday may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, police said.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning for a proposed “techno campus” at Tuesday night’s meeting.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.