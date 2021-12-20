Just in time for the holidays! This charming split-foyer is a must see with all its updates. The open foyer leads to the upper and lower levels with a fully finished walkout basement. Hardwood floors were installed in 2018 in the living room, hallway, and foyer. The kitchen was fitted with new stainless appliances in 2019, and the bathrooms were updated with new light fixtures, vanities, and vinyl flooring in 2020. Get ready for prime entertaining on the new large deck built in the summer of 2021. You can walk out onto the deck from the kitchen/dining room and use the deck stairs to walk down into the fenced in back yard. The white vinyl fencing was installed in 2019, and power washing makes it easy to maintain. See for yourself the remarkable features of this adorable split-foyer you will want to call home!
3 Bedroom Home in Ladysmith - $257,000
