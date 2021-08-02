3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $288,400

Brand new home with 3 BR, 2 ½ bath, and a 1-car garage. Lots of living space and an abundance of natural light make the Beethoven a townhome that feels like a single-family home. On the main level, a huge Kitchen features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, with kitchen island, provides plenty of room for cooking and entertaining and opens to a large airy Living Room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Owner's Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. A separate Owner's Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual showerheads. Master suite has rough-in for ceiling fan. Bathrooms feature ceramic floors. The lower level offers a recreation room with a walk out basement. Recess lights throughout the home. Wilderness Shores is an unbeatable established community with amenities that include a pool, clubhouse, paved nature trails and a playground for little ones! You will also be walking distance to Walmart for everyday essentials, and local attractions include wineries, breweries, golf courses and other recreation just minutes away. For large shopping and dining options, Fredericksburg is only 15 minutes down Route 3!