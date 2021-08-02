Brand new home with 3 BR, 2 ½ bath, and a 1-car garage. Lots of living space and an abundance of natural light make the Beethoven a townhome that feels like a single-family home. On the main level, a huge Kitchen features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, with kitchen island, provides plenty of room for cooking and entertaining and opens to a large airy Living Room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous Owner's Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. A separate Owner's Bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual showerheads. Master suite has rough-in for ceiling fan. Bathrooms feature ceramic floors. The lower level offers a recreation room with a walk out basement. Recess lights throughout the home. Wilderness Shores is an unbeatable established community with amenities that include a pool, clubhouse, paved nature trails and a playground for little ones! You will also be walking distance to Walmart for everyday essentials, and local attractions include wineries, breweries, golf courses and other recreation just minutes away. For large shopping and dining options, Fredericksburg is only 15 minutes down Route 3!
3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $288,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A King George County man was arrested this week on charges that he took part in the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
A man who was arrested in 2019 for his role in the “horrific” abuse of a 7-year-old boy in Caroline County accepted a deal Wednesday that will…
Homeowners in southern Stafford County spent Friday assessing damage and clearing limbs and trees from their yards following a powerful storm …
A powerful storm roared through southern Stafford County Thursday evening, producing hail, heavy rain and high winds that toppled trees and kn…
“Delta has changed the landscape,” Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District official April Achter said. “With delta on the rise, wearing a mask indoors is an extra layer of prevention.”
The attorney for a man who shot his neighbor in the leg last year during a dispute about gun laws is trying to persuade a judge to change his …
Spotsylvania schools and county employees chalked up wins Tuesday.
Camping is legal again in Spotsylvania County.
A man who beat, raped and laughed at a woman after giving her a ride to her King George County home in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve 30 y…
Domingo De Guzman Cabrera was convicted in Stafford of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with six years suspended.