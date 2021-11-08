 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $320,000

Fall in love with this beautiful home that sits on 2.32 acres in Locust Grove, VA! 3 BR 2BA Rancher with a large unfinished basement you can make your own. Large wrap around front porch and a wood burning fire place. Full home water treatment system. No HOA!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert