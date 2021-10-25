This 2,169 square foot, two-story floor plan features high ceilings, first-floor powder room and an open kitchen layout overlooking the spacious living and dining area! The expansive owners suite features a full bathroom and walk-in closet. In addition, the second floor offers the laundry room and three additional spacious bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Every Eastover home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.
3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $424,490
