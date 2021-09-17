3 Bedroom Home in Partlow - $1,250,000

This is about LOCATION,PRIVACY,OPEN SPACE, AND making dreams and visions a reality! Spotsylvania County is"Country Living at its best" and even better now that the VRE,hospital, and shopping is close by at Massaponax/Cosners Corner! Access to 95 is easy for commuting to NOVA or south toward Richmond. Lake Anna close by for summer fun! Not far from the Dominion Speedway in Thornburg.. 238+ acres and a 2 story Contemporary Cedar Home with 3 BR 2.5 BA , garage, deck and a 2 acre stocked fish POND. Wildlife everywhere and the MATTA RIVER bordering the property. What is your vision? Perfect for the horse farmer,winemaker, golfer, hunters, landscaper, or just an oasis and country estate where you relax from the daily grind. Thinking of starting a business- this could be the perfect spot to get started and make the idea happen! Property Already subdivided into FOUR PARCELS.