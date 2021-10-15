 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Partlow - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Partlow - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Partlow - $1,250,000

Fall Sale! Offered at $1,250,000 This is about LOCATION,PRIVACY,OPEN SPACE, AND making dreams and visions a reality! Spotsylvania County is"Country Living at its best" and even better now that the VRE,hospital, and shopping is close by at Massaponax/Cosners Corner! Access to 95 is easy for commuting to NOVA or south toward Richmond. Lake Anna close by for summer fun! Not far from the Dominion Speedway in Thornburg.. 238+ acres and a 2 story Contemporary Cedar Home with 3 BR 2.5 BA , garage, deck and a 2 acre stocked fish POND. Wildlife everywhere and the MATTA RIVER bordering the property. What is your vision? Perfect for the horse farmer,winemaker, golfer, hunters, landscaper, or just an oasis and country estate where you relax from the daily grind. Thinking of starting a business- this could be the perfect spot to get started and make the idea happen! Property Already subdivided into FOUR PARCELS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert