3 Bedroom Home in Partlow - $790,000

Waller Plantation being sold with 50 acres, additional land available circa 1725,english gardens in back of home, fruit trees, shop with electric, out door library with electric separate guest quarters with fire place, nice pond with big party house wood stove electric great for weddings or events. House was remodeled in the 80"s and is ready for some love.

