3 Bedroom Home in Richardsville - $240,000

Private 3 Bedroom Home with Detached Garage. This home features a New Expansive Deck, Detached Garage /workshop with electricity, Metal Roof on house & Garage, Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Driver, Gas Range, Living Room, 3 Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Backyard Fire Pit and fenced in area for your chickens, pigs, etc.

