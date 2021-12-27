3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $164,900

Don't miss this beautiful and well maintained rambler in a quiet and peaceful community! This little house sits in Lake Land Or, a gated community in Ladysmith! The comfortable design of this home is just what you want in a home! The beautiful family room connects to the kitchen with bright white cabinets! The kitchen door leads out onto a deck that is a great size for having a great time! You won't be able to miss how large the master bedroom is! The living room, hall way, and the children's bedrooms have a fresh coat of paint! The community this home is in has countless amenities which include a lake large enough for taking the boat out, a pool, a gym, a pavilion, a club house, playgrounds, a basket ball court, and many small ponds throughout! Don't miss out on this incredible home for this very affordable price! It won't be around for long!