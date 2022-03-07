 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $199,950

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home in quiet area off of U.S. Rt 1 and close to I95, just 20 minutes from Fredericksburg. New roof installed 2020, vinyl siding, Thermal windows, deck, exterior attached shed. Large front and rear yard, Public water and sewer. A little TLC will make this a charm. Being sold in "As-Is" Condition.

