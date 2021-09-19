Welcome to Ladysmith Village! Residents love this community! Amenities include dog park, walking trails, pool, fitness center, open air amphitheater for concerts, conference rooms with presentation screens, parks with grills and picnic tables, playground, community garden plots and a gardening club. No exterior maintenance or lawn care to worry about on this end unit, 3 level townhome! First level includes living room with electric fireplace, spacious kitchen which opens to the dining room, entry to the garage, pantry, and a half bath. On the second level there is the large primary bedroom with walk in closet and private full bath, 2nd bedroom with walk in closet, study or office, 2nd full bathroom, and laundry area. The third level has a large bedroom with half bath and plenty of closet space. Home needs new paint and carpet. Relax on your front porch or join in on the community fun!
3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $249,000
