3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $269,900

Hamlet Homes introduces the CHELSEA model - absolutely adorable plan that has it all! Check out the floor plan for large, open & airy interior! In the amenity filled Lake Land'Or! This happy home has it all w/an attached 1-car garage & dining room opens up to the family room with neat kitchen & breakfast bar.. 42" cabinets & beautiful, optional double doors from master to 2nd bedroom for sitting room... large walk-in closet... you will love this home we want to build just for you!!! Hamlet Homes is known for quality building with over 20 years in the business and going strong. Pictures are Chelsea models that we have delivered in Lake Land'Or.