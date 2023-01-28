3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $280,000

Adorable Alcott Model with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept rambler with vaulted ceilings will be the next project built by Hamlet Homes in the amenity filled, gated community of Lake Land'Or! This perfectly appointed model has it all including 42" upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, LVP plank flooring , walk in closet, 5' walk in shower.....this home has it all! The pictures are of previous models built but give us a call to go over the building and selection process where we walk you through selecting siding, shutters, front door color, and on the inside choose your cabinets, granite, flooring and much more including some changes to the plans to make this home completely your own style. Don't forget about everything Lake Land'Or has to offer: pool(s), playgrounds, beaches, tennis & basketball courts, boat privileges, and not to forget about being a gated community with full-time security! You will not want to miss out on this home before it is gone!