Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler in the amenity filled Lake Land'Or! This home includes a 10x10 deck, walk-in shower, double vanity sink in the primary bathroom, stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings!!! Pictures are of previous Alcotts built but call us today to see this model in person so you can see all that a Hamlet Home includes such as 42" kitchen cabinets, and you pick the between 7 different options, luxury primary bathroom with a soaker tub and a walk-in shower, walk-in closets and much more. Lake Land'Or has it all from pools, beaches, volleyball, walking paths...you and your family will never be bored again when you make the jump to lake living. All of this within 5 minutes to HWY 95, 15 minutes to Richmond, and a quick drive to Fredericksburg. Call the listing agent for a copy of our Hamlet Homes Brochure!!
3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $282,526
