To Be Built Hamlet Homes introduces The Alcott Model to the amenity filled Lake Land'Or! Such a fantastic floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage. The spacious master bedroom includes a walk in closet and a luxury master bathroom with a double vanity sink, a walk in shower, and a linen closet. Reach out now while there is still time to pick all our selections such as flooring, cabinet color, paint color, siding color and much more. Hamlet Homes is known for quality building with over 25 years in the business and going strong plus we pride ourselves on customer service and keeping our clients included in the building process. Lake Land'Or has tons of activities with the multiple pools and beaches, tennis courts, club houses, playgrounds on every block...never a dual weekend again!! Located within miles of I-95, only 15 minutes to Fredericksburg, 20 miles to Richmond perfect location for all you commuters!!
3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $285,821
