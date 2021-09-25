3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $288,000

Introducing the Concord model in Lake Land'Or! This gorgeous split-level home is finished to perfection with stainless steel appliances, LVP flooring, carpet, 1-car garage, soaker tub, walk-in closets, and the list goes on. Don't forget about everything Lake Land'Or has to offer: pool(s), playgrounds, beaches, tennis & basketball courts, boat privileges, and not to forget about being a gated community with full-time security! You will not want to miss out on this home before it is gone!