 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $288,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $288,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $288,000

Introducing the Concord model in Lake Land'Or! This gorgeous split-level home is finished to perfection with stainless steel appliances, LVP flooring, carpet, 1-car garage, soaker tub, walk-in closets, and the list goes on. Don't forget about everything Lake Land'Or has to offer: pool(s), playgrounds, beaches, tennis & basketball courts, boat privileges, and not to forget about being a gated community with full-time security! You will not want to miss out on this home before it is gone!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert