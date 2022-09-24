3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $299,000

Introducing the Concord model in Lake Land'Or! This gorgeous split-level home was designed to maximize your finished square ft, every room is perfectly appointed and also includes an island in the kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steal appliances, tons of cabinetry. With 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs and then the primary bedroom in the lower level which includes a walk in closet and an attached primary full bathroom...so much finished space in your lower leverl!! Don't forget about everything that Lake Land'Or has to offer: pool(s), playgrounds, beaches, tennis & basketball courts, boat privileges, and not to forget about being a gated community with full-time security! Location is key being only minutes to I-95, 15 minutes to Spotsylvania, and 25 minutes to Richmond, prime location for all those that commute! And the perfect home for those that work at home so you can log in, and enjoy your community amenity's! You will not want to miss out on this home before it is gone!