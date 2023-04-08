BEAUTIFUL RAMBLER located on ..67 ACRE lot in the AMENITY RICH LAKE LAND OR COMMUNITY of Ruther Glen!!! Home has a welcoming covered front porch, open concept GREAT ROOM & KITCHEN combo with STAINLESS Steel appliances, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & BEAUTIFUL CABINETRY! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen and bathroom cabinets have magnetic baby proofing lock system installed which conveys with the home. New front loading washer and dryer convey with the home. Entire interior of the home is being freshly painted this week. Felled trees on property have been cut into firewood and will convey for your bonfire or fire pit use.