Enjoy all of the amenities of of this wonderful Lake Access community without all the expense, upkeep and traffic of a waterfront property. This home features beautiful eat in kitchen with granite counters, that is a cook's dream, lot of counter/cabinet space & pantry. Has a spacious master bedroom with private bath plus nice walk in closet, 2 additional generously sized bedrooms and 2nd full hall bath. The walkout finished basement currently used as media/entertainment room also has additional room currently used as 4th bedroom with bathroom. Back Yard has new privacy fenced in rear yard offers plenty of space for playing or entertaining on back deck. Central Vacuum system in home makes clean up easy. The two car attached garage is also Heated & Cooled. Gated Community, Close to I95, Pendleton Golf, Sassafras Winery, Library, Shopping, Kings Dominion & Meadow Park home of VA State Fair & Birth place of Secretariat~ So many perks to this home. Come take a peek!!
3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $349,000
