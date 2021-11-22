Our brand-new Paige design is a spacious open-concept home with three levels. The main level includes a stunning kitchen that opens over a kitchen island into the dining and great rooms. The second level features three large bedrooms, laundry room, and two full baths. This floorplan offers an in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Your home also features D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, superior attention to detail, and an unbeatable warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $393,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fight that broke out at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg on Tuesday caused the building to close and school to be held asynchronou…
The former executive director of a local youth services program was ordered Tuesday to serve 37 years in prison.
A woman who fired multiple shots toward a wedding reception earlier this year was ordered Friday to serve eight months in jail after pleading …
Hundreds of Spotsylvania County parents, students, teachers and librarians attended Monday's special School Board meeting to speak passionatel…
Spotsylvania County schools will not remove “sexually explicit” books from library shelves or conduct a full audit of library holdings—but som…
A 66-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday when a motorist backed into her in a Stafford County parking lot and pinned her against a parked ve…
Eight students have been charged as a result of the fight that broke out Tuesday at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, the city Polic…
Two pedestrians—a Spotsylvania County woman and a man from Quebec—died in separate incidents this week in Stafford County.
I HAVE been reviewing books for The Free Lance–Star for over 20 years. I have probably reviewed over 500 books in these pages. Some of the boo…
A Spotsylvania County man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Rockbridge County, police said.