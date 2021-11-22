3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $393,990

Our brand-new Paige design is a spacious open-concept home with three levels. The main level includes a stunning kitchen that opens over a kitchen island into the dining and great rooms. The second level features three large bedrooms, laundry room, and two full baths. This floorplan offers an in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Your home also features D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, superior attention to detail, and an unbeatable warranty.