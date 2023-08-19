Experience the charm of this immaculate, nearly new residence nestled in highly desirable Ladysmith Village community. Embrace a wealth of amenities, including a dog park, pool, playground, walking trails, & clubhouse.Step inside to discover the elegance of enhanced luxury vinyl plank flooring that spans open-concept main floor. Tastefully designed kitchen exudes sophistication, showcasing sleek gray tones, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry.Upstairs, 3 generously proportioned bedrooms await, accompanied by a conveniently located laundry room. Primary suite has expansive walk-in closet & upgraded ensuite bathroom featuring new shower door & mirrors.Descend to partially finished basement, where you will find a rec, room great for entertaining and bathroom rough in. Moreover, relish the convenience of the integrated technology package that enhances daily living.Situated between Fredericksburg & Richmond, prime location offers effortless access to I-95 and the VRE, making commuting a breeze. Don't let this exceptional opportunity slip away to own a home brimming with features and value at an attractive price point!