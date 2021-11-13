3 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $400,000

Beautiful lower maintenance ranch home situated on roughly 3.71 acres in Spotsylvania County with a front porch and a 12 x 16 deck! This 1800 sf home showcases 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large family room is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has stunning white cabinets, granite along with an island and offers an eat-in area to enjoy family time spent together. Large primary bedroom has its own ensuite and walk in closet. Nice size utility room is located near the primary bedroom. This home has luxury laminate flooring throughout the entire home with the exception of the bathrooms which have ceramic tile flooring. Crawl space is conditioned! Construction has started and estimated completion date is February 2022. Pictures are from a previous build and colors/materials/elevation/appliances may vary in home currently being built.