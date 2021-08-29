3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $229,999

Welcome to 11710 Belfonte Rd! This home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with a split bedroom floor plan, the living space is located between the primary with on suite (which has two separate showers) and the additional two bedrooms. there is also a second living area with gas fireplace and sliding glass doors leading out to a large deck with a lower framed deck ready for a hot tub all on a 5.65 acre private lot with mature trees and a 12x16 shed wired for electric along with windows loft shelf and peg board. Bring on the friends and family there is plenty of parking for everyone to enjoy the fire pit area, Or just take a short drive out to Lake Anna or Lake Anna Winery. also convenient to Lake Anna marina and Lake Anna State Park.