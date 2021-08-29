Welcome to 11710 Belfonte Rd! This home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with a split bedroom floor plan, the living space is located between the primary with on suite (which has two separate showers) and the additional two bedrooms. there is also a second living area with gas fireplace and sliding glass doors leading out to a large deck with a lower framed deck ready for a hot tub all on a 5.65 acre private lot with mature trees and a 12x16 shed wired for electric along with windows loft shelf and peg board. Bring on the friends and family there is plenty of parking for everyone to enjoy the fire pit area, Or just take a short drive out to Lake Anna or Lake Anna Winery. also convenient to Lake Anna marina and Lake Anna State Park.
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $229,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday evening’s meeting of the Spotsylvania County School Board ended after 13 minutes with no business conducted when the audience became unruly.
The Department of Defense has authorized the use of Marine Corps Base Quantico as one of two new locations in Virginia to temporarily house in…
Spotsylvania School Board candidate Rich Lieberman said sexually suggestive and misogynistic comments he made on a popular local Facebook page…
- Updated
Q: I just watched one of your YouTube videos: Can Landlords Make Tenants Pay if They Break Their Lease?
City school system officials said multiple new positive and presumptive positive COVID cases have been linked together, "resulting in multiple outbreaks."
A shortage of drivers isn’t the only bus issue area school systems have been facing since students returned this month.
Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident in which three people were wounded by gunfire at an apartment in the city Monday night.
Two men are facing multiple charges as the result of recent brutal beatings of women in Spotsylvania County, court records show.
A Fredericksburg man accused of repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend last year rejected a proposed plea agreement Wednesday a…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: