3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $237,000

SELLER WILL BE REVIEWING ALL OFFERS AT 2:30 SATURDAY, 10/30/21. Beautiful renovated 2 Level Brick Front 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in fantastic location! Renovations include new roof, new front door. Kitchen and Baths have been renovated. Freshly painted throughout entire interior, new carpet, all new vinyl in kitchen and baths. Kitchen has new granite counter tops, newly painted kitchen cabinets, new dishwasher, refrigerator on order, newer gas stove, furnace replaced in 2020. Priced to sell!