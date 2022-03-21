This home is cute as a button and ready for it's new owners! Freshly painted, new flooring in kitchen and large bedroom, lots of closet space. The back deck is covered and private with a fenced in rear yard and a shed. Large front and side yard with 3 additional outbuildings that could be used as a garage, workshop or storage. Property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is just a short distance to Thornburg/Massaponax, Rt 1 and I95.
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $240,000
