 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $240,000

This home is cute as a button and ready for it's new owners! Freshly painted, new flooring in kitchen and large bedroom, lots of closet space. The back deck is covered and private with a fenced in rear yard and a shed. Large front and side yard with 3 additional outbuildings that could be used as a garage, workshop or storage. Property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is just a short distance to Thornburg/Massaponax, Rt 1 and I95.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert