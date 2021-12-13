 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $279,000

Welcome home to this cozy one-level home in the beautiful Lake Wilderness. There is history all around, and now it's time for yours in this beautiful home. From coffee on the front porch or a glass of wine in the backyard, nature welcomes you all around. The home features 3 BR, 2 Baths, and a large family room opens to the dining and kitchen area. Bathrooms, flooring, and paint updates are just the beginning. The rear fenced yard also has a large 400 sq ft shed for added storage options. HVAC and Hot Water Heater are only five years old. New Roof makes this home a great opportunity with all the big stuff out of the way for the next owner.

