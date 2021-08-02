3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $299,900

Great opportunity to own this one-level home with over 2,100 square feet of living space. Home is nestled on the end of a shared road and features three full baths, formal living room, large eat-in space, large open kitchen, separate laundry, family room, fireplace, plantation shudders. Primary bedroom on one side with guest rooms located on the other. Owner had started some updates so there are unfinished projects underway. Great opportunity for you to customize.