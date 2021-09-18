Like new 3 level town home in The Village at Courthouse Commons! All the bells and whistles including granite counters, white kitchen cabinets, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, huge granite island, ceramic tile baths, nine ft ceilings and hardwood floors! Laundry room conveniently located on the bedroom level, bath on all three levels, spacious open floor plan with an over-sized 2 car garage and plenty of on street parking for your guests. Backs to trees. Very walkable and quiet community yet convenient to shopping and commuting routes. Community amenities include, pool, playground, and rec center.
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $329,900
